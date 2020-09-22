Tue. Sep 22nd, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

MASA Makes The Nedbank IMC 2020 An Approved Course

Nedbank IMC 2020
4 hours ago 2 min read

Share it!

The Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), the SAQA registered professional body for the marketing industry, has created an online course from the Nedbank IMC 2020. The conference was presented in association with MASA and took place virtually on the 24 July with 1200 delegates. The conference was a first of its kind and was described as ‘setting the virtual conference benchmark’. 

Broadcast live via green screen studios in Johannesburg, Cape Town, London and Miami, most presentations were in the 15-minute Ted Talk style that the conference has become best known for. Thanks to the excellent content and line-up of international and local speakers, MASA has made the entire days’ worth of presentations and recorded sessions available on the MASA CPD platform.

Nedbank IMC 2020

“We have no doubt that the exceptional content generated by the Nedbank IMC 2020 merits a course of this nature. It does not just add tremendous value for the benefit and purpose of our Designated Members who could not attend on the day, but also to those still contemplating becoming certified as Professionally Designated Marketers. I further believe that it creates enormous opportunity for employers to utilise this extremely cost-effective offering to motivate and expose young marketers in all focus areas of the industry”, says Enrico du Plessis, Chairperson of Professional Designation Board and Project Leader: Professional Designations-Marketing Industry.

Marketers who missed the conference or those who want to bring the content to their teams as an ideal learning opportunity, can simply log on to their profile or create one at MarkEdOnline. The content will be available under the Online on Demand – Courses page for a fee of R450 excl. VAT. Designated marketers can claim 10 CPD points and will receive a CPD certificate, provided they complete the online assessment successfully and registered the MASA council on their profile. All non-Designated marketers will also be issued a certificate upon successful completion of the online assessment.

Enrico du Plessis

“We are proud of our relationship with MASA and are delighted they believe our conference worthy of a CPD approved marketing course” adds Dale Hefer, IMC CEO.

Visit https://www.marked.online/ to register a profile, log on and attend the course.

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Kabakoo Academies, Catalyzing Tech Education For Resilient Africas

3 hours ago
2 min read

UN75: The Future We Want, The UN We Need

5 hours ago
4 min read

Infobip Enables Nigerian Fast Food Giant To Stay Connected To Its Customers

1 day ago
3 min read

Infinix Partners With Sally Karagon A Renowned Fashion Icon On Zero 8 Launch In The Kenyan Market

4 days ago
2 min read

Pan-African Leaders, Advocates To Converge For ‘Women And Youth In Governance And Politics’

4 days ago
2 min read

DJ Khaled Encourages People Everywhere To #WearItForMe

4 days ago
5 min read

South Africa’s Covid-19 Tracing App – Would You Download It?

4 days ago
3 min read

African Energy Chamber To Outline Post-COVID-19 African Energy Roadmap In New Book

4 days ago
3 min read

Trendsetter In EdTech, Eiffel Corp Crowned Winner And Finalist For Global EdTech And Excellence Awards 2020

5 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Kabakoo Academies, Catalyzing Tech Education For Resilient Africas

3 hours ago
2 min read

MASA Makes The Nedbank IMC 2020 An Approved Course

4 hours ago
5 min read

Africa Represented at the Venice Biennale: The Artist, Imagery and Messages

5 hours ago
4 min read

Unlocking Value In The SA Enterprise Sector With Smart 5G Solutions

5 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today