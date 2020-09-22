MASA Makes The Nedbank IMC 2020 An Approved Course

Share it!

The Marketing Association of South Africa (MASA), the SAQA registered professional body for the marketing industry, has created an online course from the Nedbank IMC 2020. The conference was presented in association with MASA and took place virtually on the 24 July with 1200 delegates. The conference was a first of its kind and was described as ‘setting the virtual conference benchmark’.

Broadcast live via green screen studios in Johannesburg, Cape Town, London and Miami, most presentations were in the 15-minute Ted Talk style that the conference has become best known for. Thanks to the excellent content and line-up of international and local speakers, MASA has made the entire days’ worth of presentations and recorded sessions available on the MASA CPD platform.

“We have no doubt that the exceptional content generated by the Nedbank IMC 2020 merits a course of this nature. It does not just add tremendous value for the benefit and purpose of our Designated Members who could not attend on the day, but also to those still contemplating becoming certified as Professionally Designated Marketers. I further believe that it creates enormous opportunity for employers to utilise this extremely cost-effective offering to motivate and expose young marketers in all focus areas of the industry”, says Enrico du Plessis, Chairperson of Professional Designation Board and Project Leader: Professional Designations-Marketing Industry.

Marketers who missed the conference or those who want to bring the content to their teams as an ideal learning opportunity, can simply log on to their profile or create one at MarkEdOnline. The content will be available under the Online on Demand – Courses page for a fee of R450 excl. VAT. Designated marketers can claim 10 CPD points and will receive a CPD certificate, provided they complete the online assessment successfully and registered the MASA council on their profile. All non-Designated marketers will also be issued a certificate upon successful completion of the online assessment.

“We are proud of our relationship with MASA and are delighted they believe our conference worthy of a CPD approved marketing course” adds Dale Hefer, IMC CEO.

Visit https://www.marked.online/ to register a profile, log on and attend the course.