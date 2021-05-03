Morocco is a Country of Dazzling Diversity

You’ll find rugged mountain ranges, rolling deserts, ancient cities, deserted beaches and warm hospitality. Epic landscapes carpet this slice of North Africa like the richly patterned rugs you’ll lust after in the markets, and Morocco’s cities are some of the most exciting on the African continent. Marrakesh knows how to put on a show. Its heady sights and sounds dazzle, frazzle and enchant, as they have done for almost a millennia. The Fez medina is the maze to end all mazes. The only way to experience it is to plunge in head first. The High Atlas Mountains are North Africa’s tallest mountain range, a trekker’s paradise from spring to fall. Steep and cobbled, the infinitely Instagrammable blue-washed lanes of Chefchaouen’s medina tumble down the mountainside in a shower of red rooftops, wrought-iron balconies and vivid geraniums. Like a carpet of green stretching across the Draa Valley, Skoura’s idyllic palmeraie (palm grove) is crisscrossed by a network of dirt tracks and an age-old khettara (underground irrigation system) that supports a surprising bounty of produce that has sustained generation after generation.

SOURCE: LONELY PLANET

