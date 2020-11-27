New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure

Despite sustained economic growth since 2005, rural poverty in Mozambique persists. Low agricultural productivity, particularly in the northern and central provinces, is exacerbated by poor physical connectivity, including limited access to agricultural extension services, credit markets, and market information. Limited transport infrastructure means that economic activity is effectively segmented into three geographical regions – north, south, and central – creating conditions for regional price swings that are not smoothed by integrated trade. A new initiative, the Integrated Feeder Roads Project (IFRDP), is being financed by the World Bank. It focuses on the rehabilitation and maintenance of tertiary roads, with a large percentage of the investments targeting the construction and repair of bridges and culverts to improve accessibility, particularly during periods of heavy rain or flooding. The IFRDP will utilise $185m to rehabilitate and upgrade existing roads in four key provinces: Sofala, Manica, Tete, and Zambezia.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
