Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure

5 mins ago 1 min read

Despite sustained economic growth since 2005, rural poverty in Mozambique persists. Low agricultural productivity, particularly in the northern and central provinces, is exacerbated by poor physical connectivity, including limited access to agricultural extension services, credit markets, and market information. Limited transport infrastructure means that economic activity is effectively segmented into three geographical regions – north, south, and central – creating conditions for regional price swings that are not smoothed by integrated trade. A new initiative, the Integrated Feeder Roads Project (IFRDP), is being financed by the World Bank. It focuses on the rehabilitation and maintenance of tertiary roads, with a large percentage of the investments targeting the construction and repair of bridges and culverts to improve accessibility, particularly during periods of heavy rain or flooding. The IFRDP will utilise $185m to rehabilitate and upgrade existing roads in four key provinces: Sofala, Manica, Tete, and Zambezia.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

More Articles

1 min read

Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative

11 seconds ago
1 min read

East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

23 hours ago
1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

23 hours ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

23 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

23 hours ago
1 min read

The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk

24 hours ago
1 min read

Human-elephant Conflict Remains an Important Issue across Africa

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative

12 seconds ago
1 min read

East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa

2 mins ago
1 min read

New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure

5 mins ago
2 min read

Top Travel Blogger Takes On The Cape’s West Coast “Hidden Gems” In New MTV Base Show

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: