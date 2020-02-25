Next Einstein Forum Unveils Top 25 Innovators For Competition In Nairobi

The NEF today unveils its list of 25 finalists for its Invention to Innovation (Ci2i) competition in 5 categories which will take place during the Innovation Fair on March 10 and 11, 2020.

Selected from more than 260 applications, this third cohort of Ci2i finalists represents ambitious African innovators who develop scalable solutions adapted to local challenges in the fields of agriculture, integration and logistics, precision healthcare. and personalized as well as energy. They will pitch for a prize with a reward of $ 25,000 for each category and will be put in touch with investors in an unprecedented program entitled “Meeting between scientific entrepreneurs and investors,” said the Director General of the Next Einstein Forum, Nathalie Munyampenda .

This group of 25 potential winners has been selected with the support of Co-creation Hub, and includes innovators who have set up a database analyzing overweight and obesity, created solar energy solutions that reduce loss. milk after a harvest, ophthalmic devices considered the first definitive treatment for glaucoma in the world, a digital blood bank connected to hospitals, and two innovations aimed at facilitating business practice in the fields of cryptocurrency and related industrial solutions to the “internet of things.”

They will take part in a training in the form of a bootcamp which will take place before the NEF International Meeting which will start on March 10 and will participate in sessions on the receptiveness to investments and preparation for pitches. Sessions, which as soon as completed, will allow these young scientific entrepreneurs to know how to concretely present their project, highlight them and highlight the usefulness and added value of their solutions, while possessing the necessary skills related to evaluation and funding possibilities.

“For the past 6 years, we have been working with young African innovators whose innovative and transformative innovations in health, agriculture and fintech have a large impact for African citizens. We are honored to give the opportunity to these 25 brilliant scientific entrepreneurs by providing them with the NEF platform to propel them and put them in touch with the investors they need to further increase their impact, “said Ms. Munyampenda.

The finalists were selected based on the impact and commercialization potential as well as the technological development of their ideas. The winners will be announced on March 13, 2020.

To find out more: https://gg2020.nef.org/event-program/

Discover the 25 Ci2i finalists below

Sadiq Temitayo of Nigeria for AirSynQ , – an automated aerial surveillance system powered by satellite balloons observing all gas and oil pipelines to curb oil theft and vandalism.

, – an automated aerial surveillance system powered by satellite balloons observing all gas and oil pipelines to curb oil theft and vandalism. Addae Obeng Benjamin from Ghana for Aleph Engineering – Hardware and software solutions improving physiotherapy in children with cerebral palsy.

– Hardware and software solutions improving physiotherapy in children with cerebral palsy. Moussa Thiam from Senegal for CABA – A real-time hydro-climatic risk monitoring system used to track and deliver information on flood risks in low-income communities.

– A real-time hydro-climatic risk monitoring system used to track and deliver information on flood risks in low-income communities. Philippa Ngaju Makobore from Uganda for ECGF – A comprehensive, affordable electronic gravity infusion system that regulates and delivers intravenous infusions or medication to patients.

– A comprehensive, affordable electronic gravity infusion system that regulates and delivers intravenous infusions or medication to patients. Abraham Natukunda from Rwanda eNose – An analytical platform that expands tea processing procedures using low power sensors and a data analysis engine.

– An analytical platform that tea processing procedures using low power sensors and a data analysis engine. Albert Kure from Nigeria for FrontierSS – At the intersection of STEM education facility and the creation of educational solutions.

– At the intersection of STEM education facility and the creation of educational solutions. Nzambi Matee from Kenya for Gjenge – Construction alternative d’une entreprise an alternative building manufacturing company that recycles plastic waste.

– Construction alternative d’une entreprise an alternative building manufacturing company that recycles plastic waste. Salma Bouggarani from Morocco for Green WATECH – Setting up an eco-innovative system called ‘nested filter’ consists of collecting domestic wastewater from small communities and villages in rural areas.

– Setting up an eco-innovative system called ‘nested filter’ consists of collecting domestic wastewater from small communities and villages in rural areas. Oghenetega Iortim from Nigeria for GRICD – Mobile, traceable and rechargeable cold boxes that allow you to store and transport temperature-sensitive goods.

Chijo Bare from Nigeria for Hydrotriciton – A zero emission, water powered generator that uses water as a source of energy through cost-effective production of hydrogen gas.

– A zero emission, water powered generator that uses water as a source of energy through cost-effective production of hydrogen gas. Ifeanyi Christopher Chukwurah from Nigeria for Ifymoto – An insect farm company producing a protein, affordable and high quality alternative for unsustainable animal feed.

– An insect farm company producing a protein, affordable and high quality alternative for unsustainable animal feed. Melissa Bime from Cameroon for INFIUSS – A digital blood bank that connects hospitals with blood banks and especially those in need.

– A digital blood bank that connects hospitals with blood banks and especially those in need. Joshua Fisher from South Africa LIQID Medical – An innovative, high impact device that fights blindness globally.

– An innovative, high impact device that fights blindness globally. Percy Lemtukei from Kenya for MaziwaPlus Prechiller – A non-refrigerated mobile milk cooler powered by solar energy with a farm manager and a milk collection platform.

– A non-refrigerated mobile milk cooler powered by solar energy with a farm manager and a milk collection platform. Nsereko Mike from Uganda for MiNi Money, – An information storage and transmission technology that reduces the high costs of African payments from 14% to 7% and even up to 2%.

– An information storage and transmission technology that reduces the high costs of African payments from 14% to 7% and even up to 2%. Menyo Innocent of Uganda for M-SCAN – Affordable, energy-efficient portable ultrasound devices that are compatible with computers, cellphones and tablets.

– Affordable, energy-efficient portable ultrasound devices that are compatible with computers, cellphones and tablets. Yankho Kaimila from Malawi for Nutrition Wellness Center – A center for the prevention and management of diseases related to overweight, nutrition and obesity.

– A center for the prevention and management of diseases related to overweight, nutrition and obesity. Abasifreke James from Nigeria for POKER , – Development of innovative information storage and transmission solutions for banks and financial companies, including government security agencies.

, – Development of innovative information storage and transmission solutions for banks and financial companies, including government security agencies. Okey Esse from Nigeria for Powerstove Offgrid – Inexpensive stoves that burn 70% less biomass and cook 5 times faster with an annual saving of $ 300 for the family.

– stoves that burn 70% less biomass and cook 5 times faster with an annual saving of $ 300 for the family. Olubanjo Olugbenga of Nigeria for Reeddi – Sustainably delivers reliable, clean and affordable electricity to people, homes and businesses operating in areas with low energy access

– Sustainably reliable, clean and affordable electricity to people, homes and businesses operating in areas with low energy access Fela Akinse from Nigeria for Salubata – Modular and customizable shoes made from recyclable plastic.

– Modular and customizable shoes made from recyclable plastic. Abdou Maman du Niger for Tele Irrigation , – A distribution of water based on solar collectors, mobiles and the Internet of Things which also includes farm management and data collection.

, – A distribution of water based on solar collectors, mobiles and the Internet of Things which also includes farm management and data collection. Achiri Arnold of Ghana for Traveler Inc , -An information system application that detects accidents in real time and sends distress messages to ambulances and authorities.

, -An information system application that detects accidents in real time and sends distress messages to ambulances and authorities. Adulai Barry from Guinea Bissau for Ubuntu2S – A smart home solar system kit developed with open solutions and mobile payments.

– A smart home solar system kit developed with open solutions and mobile payments. Kolawole Oluwatomisin from Nigeria for Vinsighte – A digital health business that helps visually impaired people live more comfortably and thrive in their lives

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for The Next Einstein Forum.