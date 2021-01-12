Paramount Group Launches Advanced Training And Support Division

Paramount Group, the global technology company, today announced the establishment of a new division that will provide advanced training solutions for modern day ‘concept of operations’ and battlefield management to governments experiencing rising security challenges such as terrorism, violent extremism and insurgencies.

The new division, Paramount Advanced Training and Support, will also consolidate the Group’s existing global training, support and skills development capabilities across its land, sea and air operations.

In order to bolster the capabilities of its new division, Paramount Group further announced that it has taken a strategic ownership stake in Burnham Global, a Dubai-based firm that specialises in providing a range of training solutions to security services around the world.

Both companies believe that combining the skills development expertise of Burnham Global with Paramount Group’s advanced technologies and training capabilities will enable the new division to offer militaries and police forces an integrated solution for the optimal performance of systems and personnel in an era of rising asymmetrical threats and conflicts.

The wide range of training and support capabilities of the new division will cover modern battlefield strategies and management, the development of ‘concept of operations’, special forces operations support, pilot and vehicle operator training and medical training. This will enable governments to implement strategies that will strengthen connected battlefield operations, reduce risk and threats to armed personnel and minimise collateral damage.

Alison Crooks, CEO of Paramount Industrial Holdings stated added: “For decades, Paramount has been at the forefront of supporting customers combating asymmetrical warfare on the continent and around the world. In recent years, we have seen a growing training and support requirement from governments facing threats from rising insurgencies and terrorism.

“The complex and multi-domain environment of the modern battlefield requires a specialised set of skills that will ensure the effective integration of land, sea and air operations. Our investment in Burnham Global combines complementary skills and experience in equipping armed forces with the required capabilities and highest possible training standards to optimise their success on the modern battlefield.”

Burnham Global has for more than a decade supported a large-scale project in Lebanon that has trained more than 18,000 troops, and it has managed a variety of other skills development programmes in Jordan and across Africa. Utilising both sovereign and external donor funding, these projects have been primarily funded by the UK government, but also by the United States, Canada, and Germany.

“We are very excited to join the Paramount family,” said Founder of Burnham Global, Gary Wood. “We started working with Paramount because we view them as a world leader in the defence sector, and we are excited to deepen our relationship. Combining our expertise in skills development for security forces with Paramount’s solutions in combating asymmetrical threats allows us to build lasting, sustainable capabilities within militaries and police forces. This combination will provide our government partners with the ability to address their challenges in a lasting and sustainable fashion that respects the human rights of non-combatants.”

Paramount Group has established itself as one of the world’s leaders in the design and manufacturing of advanced technologies and equipment including aircraft, armoured vehicles and naval vessels. The integration of such equipment into end-user systems and the long-term training, support and maintenance are at the core of the Group’s customer-centric solutions.

Wood added: “Burnham Global’s programmatic work is guided by a strict ethical code and adheres to the highest international standards. All of the training we conduct is focused on ensuring the recipient, whether soldier or police officer, is cognisant of his or her responsibilities to respect human rights and human dignity. It is important to emphasise that we operate strictly in a support capacity. Neither Paramount nor Burnham play any role in conducting or assisting combat operations. Only sovereign security services have the legitimacy to conduct operations.”

Paramount Group already operates a number of training facilities, including its specialised training facility in the North West which trains special operators, K9 handlers and rapid intervention forces. It also offers training in IED and EOD Detection, advanced life support and trauma and medical support. At its facilities at Wonderboom National Airport and Polokwane International Airport, the Group operates rotary and fixed wing training facilities providing pilot and technical training for police and air forces.

Crooks concluded: “More and more governments are realising that this enhanced training boost the overall performance of the equipment and personnel. Our training facilities are world-class and provide solutions to a wide array of personnel as well as ‘train-the-trainer’ programmes. We are looking to extend these capabilities and develop other training facilities around the world.”

