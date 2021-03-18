Shape East Africa’s Digital Future at East Africa Com

East Africa Com returns online after a truly successful 2020 event. Taking place from 11 – 12 May 2021, the two-day event will look to explore the biggest trends this year, with top industry experts and inspiring leaders.

East Africa Com will look at challenges and opportunities across the region’s diverse tech ecosystems, with a focus on shaping the future of enterprise. Find out how disruptive technology, investment, and the COVID-19 pandemic are driving a renewed urgency for accelerated innovation and digital transformation.

Key topics include:

Progressive governance and regulations to drive East Africa’s 4IR

Telco 2.0: the evolution of the East African telco

The affordability gap: strategies for smartphone and data provision

Connecting the dots: routes to last mile connectivity

Exploring the region’s digital health revolution

Economic impact of agtech’s next wave of disruptive innovation

The real value of a 4IR in an East African context

Green shoots: renewable solutions to the electrification challenge

Building healthy ecosystems for the region’s start-ups

New dawn: opportunities in the African continental free trade area

Interoperability: the next frontier of African mobile money

County deepdive: Ethiopia – waking East Africa’s sleeping giant

Speakers include:

Mercy Wanjau, Acting Director General, Communications Authority of Kenya

Ben Roberts, CTIO, Liquid Telecom

Claire Papaonneau, Deputy CEO, Mauritius Telecom

Brook Taye, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Alice Munyua, Director of Africa Innovation, Mozilla

Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy – Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter

Taking place fully virtually, the event will provide the opportunity to engage with speakers in live Q&As, visit the virtual expo to watch product demos and launches, engage in networking opportunities with senior delegates and attend the East Africa Com Awards.

Get your free virtual ticket here: https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/2ajoqnqebhck8

Quick links:

https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/agenda/

https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/speakers/

https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/awards/

