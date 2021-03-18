Shape East Africa’s Digital Future at East Africa Com

East Africa Com returns online after a truly successful 2020 event. Taking place from 11 – 12 May 2021, the two-day event will look to explore the biggest trends this year, with top industry experts and inspiring leaders.
East Africa Com will look at challenges and opportunities across the region’s diverse tech ecosystems, with a focus on shaping the future of enterprise. Find out how disruptive technology, investment, and the COVID-19 pandemic are driving a renewed urgency for accelerated innovation and digital transformation.
Key topics include:
- Progressive governance and regulations to drive East Africa’s 4IR
- Telco 2.0: the evolution of the East African telco
- The affordability gap: strategies for smartphone and data provision
- Connecting the dots: routes to last mile connectivity
- Exploring the region’s digital health revolution
- Economic impact of agtech’s next wave of disruptive innovation
- The real value of a 4IR in an East African context
- Green shoots: renewable solutions to the electrification challenge
- Building healthy ecosystems for the region’s start-ups
- New dawn: opportunities in the African continental free trade area
- Interoperability: the next frontier of African mobile money
- County deepdive: Ethiopia – waking East Africa’s sleeping giant
Speakers include:
- Mercy Wanjau, Acting Director General, Communications Authority of Kenya
- Ben Roberts, CTIO, Liquid Telecom
- Claire Papaonneau, Deputy CEO, Mauritius Telecom
- Brook Taye, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
- Alice Munyua, Director of Africa Innovation, Mozilla
- Emmanuel Lubanzadio, Head of Public Policy – Sub-Saharan Africa, Twitter
Taking place fully virtually, the event will provide the opportunity to engage with speakers in live Q&As, visit the virtual expo to watch product demos and launches, engage in networking opportunities with senior delegates and attend the East Africa Com Awards.
Get your free virtual ticket here: https://registration.gesevent.com/survey/2ajoqnqebhck8
Quick links:
https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/agenda/
https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/speakers/
https://tmt.knnlab.com/eastafricacom/awards/
