Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Sim Tshabalala on the Role Banks Can Play during the Pandemic

15 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

Standard Bank Group, Chief Executive Sim Tshabalala, outlines key steps the banking sector can take to shield individual, business and corporate clients during this unprecedented time. Tshabalala made these recommendations during Africa.com’s webinar series, ‘Crisis Management for African Business Leaders’, under the theme; Liquidity – Managing Cash Flow When Revenue & Funding Dry Up.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

2 min read

Africa’s Cash Cow Crippled by COVID-19

15 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Bad, But Why Isn’t It Worse?

15 hours ago
1 min read

Behind the Scenes of Zambia’s Much-talked about 1970s Fuzz Rock Sound

1 day ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Dodging Cyberattacks – The Time Has Come To Focus On Prevention, Not Reaction

3 hours ago
3 min read

Sawiris-Backed Gemini Enterprises Africa Launches Start-Up Initiative Across MENA

4 hours ago
1 min read

Sim Tshabalala on the Role Banks Can Play during the Pandemic

15 hours ago
2 min read

Africa’s Cash Cow Crippled by COVID-19

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today