Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 hours ago 1 min read

As Covid-19 cases rise, many travellers are looking for places that you can isolate and relax. One place is the recently reopened African Bush Camps’ Thorntree River Lodge outside of Livingstone in Zambia boasts 12 spacious private suites, each with a splash pool. Travellers will also enjoy daily excursions to the Zambian and Zimbabwean side during the dry season of The Victoria Falls, private river cruises, cultural visits, fishing expeditions, canoeing, rhino tracking and game drives. And, for those sceptical about Covid-19, the double suites naturally accommodate social distancing precautions. Spend your days enjoying a cocktail at your private plunge poo or gather at the bonfire in the sunken boma next to the communal outdoor lounge. The lodge is located approximately 20 minutes from Livingstone’s International Airport, so try to take in the views during the drive. The Victoria Falls Airport across the Zimbabwean border is not much further away. It serves as an alternative arrival point from where chauffeurs and guides collect guests in a first-class, deep cleaned shuttle.

SOURCE: IOL

More Articles

1 min read

Ideas for Your Travels in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Planning A Safari During a Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s ‘Mushroom Queen’ Grows Her Fungi in Sawdust

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘It Speaks to an Ancient History’: Why South Africa Has the World’s Most Exciting Dance Music

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Curator’s Museum Is Filled with Looted African Art. Now He Wants It Returned

3 hours ago
1 min read

The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

3 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana Is Finally Getting the Skate Park It Deserves with Help from Virgil Abloh and Daily Paper

3 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzanian Women Confront Stereotypes of What a Woman and Wife should be in Islam

23 hours ago
1 min read

Khartoum On the Mend

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Manta Rays and Whale Sharks are Now Protected by Law in Mozambique

2 hours ago
1 min read

Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ideas for Your Travels in Africa

2 hours ago
1 min read

Planning A Safari During a Pandemic

2 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: