Some Covid Refuge in the Zambian Bush

As Covid-19 cases rise, many travellers are looking for places that you can isolate and relax. One place is the recently reopened African Bush Camps’ Thorntree River Lodge outside of Livingstone in Zambia boasts 12 spacious private suites, each with a splash pool. Travellers will also enjoy daily excursions to the Zambian and Zimbabwean side during the dry season of The Victoria Falls, private river cruises, cultural visits, fishing expeditions, canoeing, rhino tracking and game drives. And, for those sceptical about Covid-19, the double suites naturally accommodate social distancing precautions. Spend your days enjoying a cocktail at your private plunge poo or gather at the bonfire in the sunken boma next to the communal outdoor lounge. The lodge is located approximately 20 minutes from Livingstone’s International Airport, so try to take in the views during the drive. The Victoria Falls Airport across the Zimbabwean border is not much further away. It serves as an alternative arrival point from where chauffeurs and guides collect guests in a first-class, deep cleaned shuttle.

SOURCE: IOL

