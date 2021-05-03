Some of the Most Beautiful Mosques across Africa

Built in Dakar in 2019, Massalikoul Jinaan (path to Heaven) Mosque is now the largest mosque in West Africa. In addition to being able to hold 30,000 worshipers, the mosque is also home to an Islamic Institute and a library. Djenne’s Great Mosque is a truly unique and magnificent structure, showcasing Sudano-Sahelian architectural style at its finest. Built with mud bricks and adobe plaster, the mosque is the world’s largest structure made from mud and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Cairo is known as the city of 1,000 minarets. Two of them, the twin minarets of the Mosque of Muhammed Ali, are the most visible in the city. The crown jewel of Casablanca, Hassan II Mosque sits on the city’s coastline, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Able to accommodate up to 105,000 worshipers, it is Africa’s largest in-use mosque.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

