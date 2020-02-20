Fri. Feb 21st, 2020

Sudan’s Troubled Region

19 hours ago 1 min read

Al-Bashir is charged with committing crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s western province of Darfur. That conflict is rooted in climate change and an unequal power structure inherited from colonialism. Since the 1980s, worsening drought meant that the once fertile land could no longer support the needs of mainly African farmers and ethnically Arab nomadic herders (ethnic labels are slippery). And with Khartoum long discriminating against non-Arabs, African farmers in Darfur became increasingly marginalized. The Janjaweed killed more than 400,000 civilians and displaced millions. Nearly two decades later, survivors of the genocide are finally witnessing a semblance of justice. But even though al-Bashir is reportedly heading to the Hague, the Janjaweed continues to terrorize civilians in Darfur.

SOURCE: OZY

