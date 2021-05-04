Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic

Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. “Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there’s an increased risk of their importation into our country,” a ministry of health statement said. There will also be “enhanced screening” of travellers and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers from countries with new variants and those who have travelled there in the last 14 days. While staying in the country, the statement said, visitors will be required to adhere to preventive measures including mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
