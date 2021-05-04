Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Tanzania’s New Approach to the Pandemic

1 hour ago 1 min read

Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. “Based on the global epidemiological situation and emergence of new variants of viruses that cause COVID-19, there’s an increased risk of their importation into our country,” a ministry of health statement said. There will also be “enhanced screening” of travellers and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers from countries with new variants and those who have travelled there in the last 14 days. While staying in the country, the statement said, visitors will be required to adhere to preventive measures including mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

A Sit Down with the Mother of Network Marketing in Africa

1 hour ago
1 min read

Investing in African SMEs with Social Impact

1 hour ago
1 min read

Exposing a Pension Grant Scandal

1 hour ago
1 min read

Malawi Focuses on its Labour Relations

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mozambique is Experiencing an Environmental Renaissance

1 hour ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim on What Africa Needs Right Now

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa Must Set and Own its Electric Vehicle Agenda

1 hour ago
1 min read

Women Bear the Brunt of Attacks Against the Media

1 hour ago
1 min read

Cape Town is the Most Popular African City for Digital Nomads

1 day ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: