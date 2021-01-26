The 7th Edition Of MMEC, Mozambique’s Longest Lasting Mines, Energy, Oil And Gas Event

The Joaquim Chissano Conference Centre will host the 7th edition of the biennial event on Mining, Oil, Gas and Energy of Mozambique, which will take place from 21 to 22 April 2021.

The conference is held under the theme “Utilizing Natural Resources as the Catalyst for Economic Development and Diversification”. MMEC is the most successful industrial exhibition in Mozambique and is estimated to attract participants from over 30 countries.

The event was initially planned to happen in 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided to host the event in 2021, and this time, the event will be hybrid, meaning that the participants can attend to the event on site in Maputo or online.

MMEC is a biennial international comprehensive event covering the entire extractive industry with key objectives of promoting investments in these sectors; sharing knowledge and experiences; advancing partnerships; hear from key policy makers from regional and international partner organisations; and positioning newly qualified Mozambican students within the industry.

Endorsed by ENH – Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos E.P, MMEC 2021 Conference & Exhibition will also have the participation of Ministers, Senior Directors of governmental companies, strategic development partners, operators from the oil & gas, mining, and energy sectors.

MMEC also counts with the participation of institutional investors and service providers with whom the other attendees will be able to interact, share trends, exchange contacts and establish the largest commercial partnerships.

What is new for MMEC 2021?

The 7th edition will bring new features to all participants, such as: Simultaneous Translation in English and Portuguese; online skills development course before the event; face to face or virtual participation; online news and project opportunities through our dedicated website; application and social media portals to market your business news and developments. The MMEC conference application is designed to keep you up to date on the programme, arrange one-on-one meetings, and access participants list, chat with attendees and access more content.

The event will continue to present Mozambique as a business-friendly country where policy reforms are being implemented to encourage the flow of domestic and foreign direct investment into the extractives industry. This is the largest and most successful industry-focused exhibition in Mozambique, as the event attracts visitors with budget and decision-making power to engage with technology and solution providers.

Mozambique is on the cusp of becoming a very large player in the LNG space, with several projects currently in play. It is also known as one of the key countries for the mining of rubies, with the Montepuez mine having the richest known ruby deposit, generating revenue of almost US$122 million for Gemfields. Other natural resources include coal, mineral sands, hydropower, iron ore, tantalite, gold and limestone.

From an energy perspective, Mozambique has the largest power generation potential in Southern Africa from untapped coal, hydro, gas, wind and solar resources. Hydropower is the main source of energy currently however, the government is focussing on renewable energy and mini/off-grid solutions and working towards incorporating domestic gas plans.

Registration Link: https://ametrade.org/event/mmec-2021/

