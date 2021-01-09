The African Sounds that gave us Festive Vibes

Since celebrations were a lot more subdued this year, we can all use a little extra help to keep ourselves in good spirits. Fortunately, music can be hugely uplifting, and these tunes from across the continent are sure to have you decking the halls. Kabza De Small and Nia Pearl deliver a stunning amapiano hit with “Nia Lo” which features on the amapiano king album which is aptly has titled I am the King of Amapiano. The latter comprises numerous tracks that shows Kabza De Small’s ingenuity and ability to create hit after hit. Congolese singer-songwriter Fally Ipupa released his latest album Tokoos II, the sequel to his 2017 album titled Tokoos. “Likely”, which features fellow Congolese musician Ninho, is a standout number on the 16-track project. It’s upbeat and infectious with seamless synergy between the two artists. Cameroonian artist James BKS recruits Idris Elba, Q-Tip and Little Simz to create a jam that fuses contemporary rap with Afrobeats and the results are exquisite. Wizkid finally released his long-anticipated album Made in Lagos and it certainly was well worth the wait. The project release was initially delayed in an attempt not to divert attention from the recent #EndSARS protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

