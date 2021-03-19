Africa.com

The Deposed Leader Who Had a Home Zoo

1 hour ago 1 min read

When Burkina Faso’s former president, Blaise Compaore, fled a 2014 uprising to Ivory Coast, he left behind a private zoo of exotic animals including, Lions, Ostriches, Hippos And Hyenas. The animals were starving to death until a nonprofit stepped in to rescue them and this year reopened the zoo to the public.

SOURCE: VOA

