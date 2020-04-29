The Ghanaian Pallbearers Who’ve Taken Over the Internet

In Ghana, Nana Otafrija Pallbearing & Waiting Services, provides funeral services — featuring half-dozen men, often dressed in black and white suits and sunglasses. Known as dancing pallbearers, they get down to festive beats, all while carrying a coffin on their shoulders during funeral processions. But in the time of the coronavirus, Ghana’s dancing pallbearers appear to have struck an especially popular — albeit macabre — chord. The dancers carrying coffins have recently popped up in internet memes and videos poking fun at “epic fails.” Now, the pallbearers are being edited into public service messages about staying home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Their image has appeared on a billboard in Brazil, and in announcements in French and Portuguese to urge people to maintain social distancing. “Stay home or dance with us,” the messages warn.

SOURCE: THE WASHINGTON POST

Share it!