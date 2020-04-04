Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

This Clothing Boutique is Selling African Print Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

1 min ago 1 min read

Face mask as fashion statement? With the short supply of N-95 masks, people have turned to making basic variations in the hope that something is better than nothing. In the process, some are getting creative, such as Alexis Williams, a retailer of African inspired goods in Mississippi. Through her shop, you can now purchase reusable, cotton face masks in African print designs. While the masks are not N95 certified, they are big enough to wear on top of the mask, which helps with keeping your hands off your face. For every face mask sold, Williams will be donating a free one to local healthcare workers.

SOURCE: BLACK ENTERPRISE

