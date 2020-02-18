Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

This is a Big Deal in Africa’s Most Populous Nation

22 hours ago 1 min read

Nigeria currently has a doctor-patient ratio of 1-to-6,000 (the World Health Organization recommends 1-to-600). This results in serious delays in treatment, often because of access or cost. This often dangerous situation prompted Dr. Charles Akhimien and Dr. Emmanuel Owobu, who is also a social entrepreneur, to create a low-cost platform that quickly connects mothers to medical advice. Omomi (meaning “my child”) is a mobile app, web and SMS-based platform that provides virtual health care services to pregnant women and mothers of young children. Subscribers can expect basic antenatal care, postnatal care and other child health care services. The app also includes guidance on family planning, breastfeeding, food supplementation and diarrhea management. Plus there are other handy tools like a fertility calculator and child immunization and growth trackers — with encouraging words and motivation along the way.

SOURCE: OZY

More Articles

1 min read

It’s Always Summer Here

22 hours ago
1 min read

Living in Kenya’s No Man’s Land

22 hours ago
1 min read

The Impact of South Africa’s Blackouts

22 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

African Development Bank Approves $1 Million Grant For Uganda To Stem Ebola Transmission

9 hours ago
4 min read

Standard Chartered Bank Arranges A US$ 1.46 Billion Financing To Fund The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project

9 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Always Summer Here

22 hours ago
1 min read

Living in Kenya’s No Man’s Land

22 hours ago

Will you support us?

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a news site that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, development, etc. 

If you are able to, please support Africa.com with as little as $1.

It means a lot to us. Really.

Contribute Now