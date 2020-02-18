Wed. Feb 19th, 2020

Two Ghanaian Lecturers are Suspended without Pay after a BBC Investigation

22 hours ago 1 min read

The University of Ghana suspended Ransford Gyampo for six months and Paul Butakor for four months. Both deny the allegations made last year in BBC Africa Eye’s sex-for-grades documentary. The academics were secretly filmed as part of a year-long investigation. BBC journalists posed as prospective students to expose sexual harassment and misconduct at both the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos. In the aftermath of the film – which sparked widespread social media outrage in Ghana and Nigeria – the University of Ghana lecturers were suspended on full salary pending an internal investigation. On Monday, the university’s disciplinary committee said it had ruled that Prof Gyampo and Dr Butakor had breached the university’s code of conduct rules. The lecturers would undergo training about the university’s sexual harassment and misconduct policy and would resume work only after a positive assessment, their statement said. The pair would also continue to undergo annual assessments for the next five years, the committee added.

SOURCE: BBC

