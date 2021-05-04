Ukheshe Technologies Welcomes Anton Coertzen To Its Dynamic Executive Team

Leading South African digital-first fintech enabler, Ukheshe Technologies, has announced the appointment of Anton Coertzen as President of Strategic Partnerships. Coertzen will be responsible for growing the business through key partnerships which complement the company’s business development and product innovation strategy. The appointment comes as Ukheshe continues to entrench its position as a formidable payment technology specialist within the B2B sector.

Following the announcement of its global expansion, Ukheshe will focus on establishing significant long-term partnerships with banks, telcos, fintechs, governments, and payment associations across Africa as well as in other international locations.

Coertzen brings with him over a decade of in-depth experience in the financial services sector having held positions in Deloitte Consulting as part of its government integrated solutions team. He also held several key roles within Mastercard as a legal entity controller and in digital sales where he was responsible for furthering Mastercard’s commercial relationships with fintechs, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and government.

Coertzen says he is looking forward to delivering results and broadening his skills by working in a company with enormous growth potential at the forefront of digital-first solutions. “Ukheshe already has a great product team that is extremely innovative, but due to the complex nature of digital payments as well as the regulatory and compliance landscape, there is always room to collaborate with strategic partners to commercialise our offering. My strategy is to meticulously plan around our digital first and SME-in-a-box solutions to ensure our product set is complemented through our strategic partners.”

He adds that the industry is particularly exciting as the payments landscape is constantly evolving as an ever-changing environment that lends itself to strategic collaboration. “Fintechs are able to present a customer-centric channel to accepting and making payments in an extremely agile way. Ease of use, various payment methods, and great user experiences continue to drive payment adoption. If institutions perceive fintechs as key collaborators, the opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership increases significantly,” notes Coertzen.

Commenting on the company’s latest high-profile appointment, Clayton Hayward, Ukheshe CEO says Coertzen’s qualifications, career experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector are an invaluable asset to the Ukheshe team. “We are delighted to welcome someone of Anton’s calibre to the team as we enhance our capacity to provide clients with superior digital financial services and continue to lead the way in delivering digital-first solutions in a uniquely demanding global market.”

