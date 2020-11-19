UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed To Address African Business Leaders At Virtual SDG

UN Global Compact will convene Africa’s private sector on 3 December to discuss achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for a better Africa

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed will address African Business, Government and civil society leaders next month at a virtual event to discuss progress on the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa.

Making Global Goals Local Business – Africa will be convened on 3 December by the UN Global Compact in collaboration with Global Compact Local Networks in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Tanzania, Morocco, and the Indian Ocean and Mauritius Regional Network.

The one-day online event is themed “Uniting Business for the Africa We Want: Decade of Action and Opportunities” and expected to attract dozens of journalists and more than 3,000 attendees, mainly from the private sector. Tickets are complimentary but registration is required.

Marking the 20th anniversary of the UN Global Compact, which was founded by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, the event will feature top African executives, including Celestin Mukeba, CEO, Equity Bank Congo (DRC); Phyllis Wakiaga, CEO, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (Kenya); Siddarth Ramaswamy, Vice President (Supply Chain), Unilever West Africa; Jane Karuku, CEO, EABL (Kenya); H.E. Hanna Tetteh, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General to the African Union, Brahim Benjelloun, Executive Director, Bank of Africa Group BMCE (Morocco), Prosper Burnson, Executive Director, Green Carbon (Ghana), Richard Rushton, CEO, Distell (South Africa), Samuel Kimeu, Member of the Board, Africa Union Advisory Board Against Corruption; Bernard Muselet, CEO, Credit du Maroc (Morocco), Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director, UN Global Compact, and many more still to be confirmed.

Sessions will explore many of the key issues African countries are confronting head-on to achieve progress to develop sustainably in the coming years, including the impact of COVID-19. For example, the African Decade of Action session will put the business community’s challenge in the context of reaching the SDGs by 2030, the target deadline for the Global Goals, which include ending poverty and hunger, improving health and wellbeing, clean water and sanitation, and industry, innovation, and infrastructure. The Youth and Innovation session will feature entrepreneurs and graduate students. Breakout sessions featuring business leaders like Ms Karuku from EABL and Mr Muselet of Crédit du Maroc will tackle Climate Action: Anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the Role of Business, Gender Equality, and Water Resilience.

