Uptake of Loyalty Programme in Kenya’s Retail Sector

Kenyan fintech startup CashBackApp is helping fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to build loyalty amongst customers by allowing them to earn cashback via M-Pesa on their everyday shopping. Formed in late-2018, CashBackApp partners with FMCG companies and retailers, who use the app to reward shoppers with cashback for buying products that they promote on the app. “FMCGs and retailers want to grow their sales volume, and shoppers want to enjoy more value/discount on their shopping,” Simon Ngigi, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, told Disrupt Africa. All a shopper has to do is download the app, and view cashback offers loaded retailers. They then physically buy those products from participating retailers’ outlets, and obtain the receipt that proves the purchase. They can then use the app to scan the barcode on the receipt in order to claim their cashback. CashBackApp only finished development in July of last year, and launched a pilot with CleanShelf – a large tier two retailer – that went “extremely well” and allowed it to prove the concept. It has now added Tuskys, the second largest retailer in Kenya, to the platform, and Ngigi said it is now moving into fundraising mode for further growth.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

