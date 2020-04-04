Africa.com

What to Watch at Home during Coronavirus Shutdown: ARRAY's New Digital African Film Series

With time weighing heavy at home, it’s a great opportunity to up your African culture intake, and Ava Duvernay is making it easy for you. Her independent film collective, ARRAY Releasing, has started online screenings of its films from Africa and the Diaspora. The weekly series began on Wednesday, April 1 with a viewing of the 2015 South African coming-of-age film Ayanda. To promote a communal viewing experience, viewers are also encouraged to have discussions on Twitter, using the hashtag #ARRAYMatinee. The five-part series will run weekly until May 13, and also includes films from Liberia, Ghana, and Grenada. See the full viewing schedule below with descriptions from ARRAY, and visit ARRAY’s site at the allotted times to watch.

