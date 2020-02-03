WorldRemit Extends 3FREE Promotion

WorldRemit has extended its ‘3FREE’ promotion.

Committed to supporting their customers when sending money to support family and friends back home, WorldRemit has removed any barriers from transferring money by allowing new customers to pay zero fees on their first three transfers.

With African’s in the diaspora now focused on supporting their family and friends back home with their 2020 needs and goals, new customers want to send money securely, conveniently, and in the most cost-effective way. The solution is to transfer money digitally (cashless) via the web or an app from smartphones. This not only saves time, but also results in reduced transaction fees. To demonstrate their commitment to new customers, WorldRemit has continued the 3FREE promotion to further reduce the cost of sending money across the continent.

On the sending side WorldRemit is 100% digital (cashless), increasing convenience and enhancing security. For those receiving money, we offer a wide range of options including bank deposit, cash collection, mobile airtime top-up and mobile money.

As a small child, WorldRemit customer Uchechukwu Okoye moved to America with her family. While her family is proud of their Nigerian Igbo roots, they are equally proud to be living in America, embracing the American dream of working hard, achieving what you want, and in turn helping others. Several of Uchechukwu’s siblings have embraced entrepreneurial opportunities in America, and the family is proud to send money back to Nigeria to help with school fees and tuition, as well as frequent contributions to local orphanages and charities. Uchechukwu has consistently sent money to her childhood Nanny who receives the funds as both direct deposits and airtime, and the ability to send money digitally is one of the main reasons she chooses WorldRemit. These remittances have helped her former Nanny start her own business which has become so successful, she no longer relies on remittances to sustain the everyday life of her own family.

For new customers to pay zero fees on their first three transfers with WorldRemit, the code: “3FREE” should be used when making payment.

For more information on how to send money with WorldRemit, click here.

