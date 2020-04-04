Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Yinka Ilori: ‘Why Should I Feel Like I Don’t Belong’

4 mins ago 1 min read

British-Nigerian designer, Yinka Ilori, skyrocketed to fame when he began the practice of refashioning decrepit chairs into colorful works of art.  Today, his designs can be seen around the globe, and he’s become a go-to adviser for companies inspired by his aesthetic, but wary of running afoul of claims of cultural appropriation.

SOURCE: FINANCIAL TIMES

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Soundtrack to a Pandemic: Africa’s Best Coronavirus Songs

2 mins ago
1 min read

This Clothing Boutique is Selling African Print Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Art I Love: MACAAL President Othman Lazraq’s Tour of His Museum’s Formidable African Art Collection

10 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Soundtrack to a Pandemic: Africa’s Best Coronavirus Songs

2 mins ago
1 min read

Yinka Ilori: ‘Why Should I Feel Like I Don’t Belong’

4 mins ago
1 min read

This Clothing Boutique is Selling African Print Face Masks Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

7 mins ago
1 min read

The Art I Love: MACAAL President Othman Lazraq’s Tour of His Museum’s Formidable African Art Collection

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today