Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

AfDB Lauded for its Transparency

56 seconds ago 1 min read

Share it!

Publish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank (AFDB) fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its aid Transparency Index. The Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major development agencies. The index places the Bank in the highest category of transparency along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP. Publish What You Fund ranked the Bank ‘very good’ the highest of the five categories used to assess organisations’ transparency. The ranking is based on several criteria, including finance and budgets, basic information data, organisational planning and performance. In the new Index, which covers the 2019 year, the African Development Bank scored 95.5 out of 100 on transparency, a significant improvement on its score for 2018. The institution’s commitment to total transparency is illustrated by MapAfrica, a web-based platform that maps all of the Bank’s investments across the African continent.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

DRC Wins Battle Against Ebola, but the War Isn’t Over

4 mins ago
1 min read

Accra Mends Relations with Abuja

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Maasai Donate their Land to Give Wildlife Space to Thrive

8 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

AfDB Lauded for its Transparency

57 seconds ago
1 min read

DRC Wins Battle Against Ebola, but the War Isn’t Over

4 mins ago
1 min read

Accra Mends Relations with Abuja

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Maasai Donate their Land to Give Wildlife Space to Thrive

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today