By: Dr Mel Mentz, COO at Platinum Health Medical Scheme

Health and safety in the mining industry is a critical, highly regulated area, focusing on preventing accidents and occupational diseases. Medical schemes play a vital role in complementing these statutory health and safety measures, by providing targeted, industry-specific healthcare, early disease detection and comprehensive medical support.

With this in mind, medical schemes need to become an active contributor to prevention, preparedness and long-term workforce sustainability.

Achieving this requires a partnership between the mine, employee forums and medical schemes. By leveraging the data available to schemes, they are able to provide the mines with deeper insight into the health status of their employees – and by extension, into the health status of the business.

Schemes can share this employee data anonymously, thus meeting compliance requirements, but in a manner that enables the mine to build a clear picture of the health status of their employees.

There are a number of health issues facing this sector, including hearing loss, tuberculosis (TB) and – especially in the gold industry – silicosis. With regard to hearing loss, this can be quickly countered by reducing workers’ exposure or by engineering it out via custom hearing protection devices or reducing their exposure to the noise. Early diagnosis is vital here, as hearing loss can be irreversible.

TB can be treated, but early detection is also necessary to provide the most effective treatment. With TB it is about understanding the levels of exposure, so these can be minimised. And while not an occupational disease, work-related injuries are another challenge. This should be part of health and safety discussions around injury prevention and any data around high-risk behaviour should be shared.

Importantly, workforce sustainability is not only about managing occupational diseases. It also involves understanding broader health risks that affect employee wellbeing, attendance and long-term productivity. Risk-based medical surveillance has therefore become an essential component of modern mining healthcare.

These programmes typically include annual health assessments tailored to an employee’s level of occupational exposure. Employees operating in higher-risk environments may require more frequent monitoring. Over time, this creates a comprehensive health profile that enables earlier interventions and more personalised care.

On-site and off-site support

For larger mining operations, integrated emergency response teams equipped with ambulances, emergency facilities and trained paramedics, 24/7, supported by a doctor and emergency room staff, all on-site, can significantly improve outcomes during medical emergencies or workplace incidents. In underground operations, specialised emergency personnel trained to operate in confined mining environments are often vital in stabilising injured employees before extraction. This approach supports an emergency response plan where patients can be referred to the appropriate facility, depending on their injury – including airlifting seriously injured employees out of the site.

These capabilities also reinforce employee trust. Workers who feel supported and protected are more likely to remain committed to their employer and engaged in their work. In an environment where mining companies continue to compete for scarce technical and operational skills, healthcare access increasingly influences employer reputation and workforce retention.

At a broader level, the conversation around mining healthcare also reflects a larger economic reality. South Africa’s economic growth remains closely tied to the productivity and sustainability of its workforce. When employee health deteriorates, the ripple effects extend far beyond individual companies. Productivity losses, rising healthcare costs, skills shortages and the impact on the community ultimately affect economic performance nationally.

This is why collaboration between mines, healthcare providers, employee forums and emergency response partners has become so important. Sustainable mining operations cannot be built through compliance measures alone. They require integrated healthcare ecosystems focused on prevention, early intervention and long-term workforce wellbeing.

The mining industry has made significant progress in strengthening workplace safety over the years. Ultimately, healthier mine workers do not only benefit mining companies. They support stronger families, more resilient communities and a more sustainable economy. In the long term, workforce health is not simply a healthcare issue – it is a business continuity issue, a productivity issue and an economic growth issue.