African Banks Invest in Technology

3 mins ago 1 min read

The increased demand for digital products and services has prompted many banks to invest more in technology to strengthen their digital services. In an emailed note to customers, Access Bank said 2020 has redefined how people live and do business amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. “Fortunately, with the improvements on our mobile, internet banking, most of your everyday financial transactions can safely be completed from the comfort of your home using your computer or phone,” it said. Samson Aneke, group head, digital banking at UBA says his bank has upgraded its mobile app to do more for customers. “You would be happier to use the device you came out with from your home to transact than shared facilities. Our new mobile app enables users to view transaction history, net worth, trends amongst others at a glance. We are also considering voice banking across various channels,” he says. Callistus Obetta, group executive, tech and services at FirstBank, says his bank is using technology to connect with its customers and workforce. He says that organisations needed to build resilient business operations beyond the lockdown period, and that technology would continue to play a dominant role in achieving this.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

