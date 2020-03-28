Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

African Design

As in the realms of fashion and contemporary art, the world is starting to direct its attention to Africa for interiors and product design.  Across the continent, creatives are being lauded for their successes with sustainability, modern reinterpretations of African traditions, and simply fabulous-looking works.  In response to the wave of new interest, museums and galleries are showcasing an ever-widening array, which is stimulating further innovation and elevating values.

SOURCE: THE DESIGN EDIT

