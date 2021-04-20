Africa’s First HUAWEI Music Sessions Set To Bring New Virtual Music Performances To The Fans

HUAWEI Music Sessions to feature some of SA’s most popular artists; Holly Rey, Sjava, and Kwiish SA

Holly Rey, Sjava, and Kwiish SA will be headlining Africa’s very first virtual HUAWEI Music Sessions, which is set to take place on Friday, 23 April 2021. This exciting, free, online event will offer music fans an opportunity to watch their favourite artists do what they do best – perform.

HUAWEI Mobile Services has long been a supporter of African music, which is evident through the diverse collection of music on the HUAWEI Music app, available exclusively to HUAWEI and HONOR device users. This inaugural HUAWEI Music Sessions for Africa, which will be streamed from South Africa, merges these aspects into a unique experience for fans. The event will be available on the HUAWEI Video app.

In addition, HUAWEI Mobile Services is offering music fans a 60% discount on a HUAWEI Music membership, which will give users access to thousands of expertly handcrafted local and international playlists, and millions of songs. SAMA award winner Holly Rey, who is best known for her 2018 hit ‘Deeper’, says she can’t wait for her fans to see her perform virtually, explaining that her set will be a mix of the classics fans love, some unreleased music, and even a new take on a familiar classic.

“As artists, the biggest way we get our creativity is through our fans and our supporters, so it’s been difficult over this past year. So, to be able to connect with my fans again through this Huawei platform is incredible.”

The majority of HUAWEI Music listeners love Afro Dance and Afro House, and also enjoy jiving to Amapiano, Gqom, and some Afrobeats, generally within the local dance genres. It’s the HUAWEI Music subscribers who ultimately decide who appears on the lineup for the HUAWEI Music Sessions. Artists like Sjava and Holly Rey are the most streamed artists on the platform and HUAWEI Mobile Services works very closely with its partners who connect users with the musicians.

The event will also feature Amapiano sensation Kwiish SA, who recently released his album ‘Umshiso’, which he says offers a unique sound that kicks his music up a level from what he has done previously. He hopes that his performance will help him get his music out there. “I want to take my work forward with this exciting opportunity and get more exposure. I want everyone to know the name Kwiish SA.”

Rapper and music producer Sjava will also be performing. He believes that virtual performances are a big part of the future of the SA music industry. “The past year has been very tough on us as artists, but we have been kept alive in the hearts and minds of our fans through platforms like HUAWEI Music. I think that online music being extended to performances, beyond just audio and music videos, is exciting for us as musicians and for the fans.”

With that in mind, HUAWEI Mobile Services is intent on ensuring that this first HUAWEI Music Sessions is one of many to come going forward. HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to grow this as a highlight event under the HUAWEI Music house of brands and will take this forward to create more cool content and interconnectivity with local artists and use this as a platform to showcase and highlight emerging talent across the continent.

The aim is for HUAWEI Music to provide not just content streaming, but a whole 360-degree experience that’s really focused on advocating for local musicians and their music. HUAWEI Music will be taking the opportunity to support the music community in a unique and exciting way, and provide added value to the fans through virtual content.To find out more about Africa’s first HUAWEI Music Sessions and to claim your 60% discount for a HUAWEI Music subscription, click here from your HUAWEI smartphone.

The event will be streamed for free on the HUAWEI Video app on Friday, 23 April at 17:00 CAT. Don’t miss out!

