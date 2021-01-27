Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Amen Healthcare And Empowerment Foundation Invites The Press To A Roundtable On Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mass Drug Administration, And WHO 2030 NTD Roadmap

Image: The END Fund

54 mins ago 1 min read

Media Advisory

On behalf of Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation, we would like to invite the media to a roundtable on AMEN’s projects in Nigeria focused on ending neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) through mass drugs administration, community engagement, and multi-sectoral involvement. 

This media roundtable will hold on Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2pm (GMT+1)and also look at the World Health Organisation’s 2030 NTD roadmap and what it means for Nigeria in terms of alleviating the burden of NTDs by the WHO’s 2030 timeline. 

Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation is an organization, partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria, Gombe State, and Osun State Government to intervene in several health programmes including prevention of Cancer, Blindness and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). 

Speakers

  • Chief Rita Aizehi Aimiuwu Oguntoyinbo, Founder and President of the Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation
  • Toluhi Lanre Michael, Data Analyst, Data Manager at Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation
  • Adebayo Abayomi , documentary photographer, mass administration of medicine (MAM) campaign photographer

Further Details
Day and time: Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2 pm (GMT+1)
Location: Zoom http://bit.ly/3qTkCuF
 Media kit: please see through the link : https://bit.ly/2YdqgeM

Distributed by  African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of The END Fund. 

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Bill And Melinda Gates Release 2021 Annual Letter: “The Year Global Health Went Local”

1 hour ago
3 min read

eLife Publishes AIMS Researcher’s Paper On HIV Treatment

4 hours ago
5 min read

Community Health Workers Must Be Better Supported In 2021, The Year Of The Healthcare Worker

5 hours ago
2 min read

Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders

1 day ago
3 min read

The 7th Edition Of MMEC, Mozambique’s Longest Lasting Mines, Energy, Oil And Gas Event

1 day ago
2 min read

CEO Town Hall: State Of The Industry

1 day ago
3 min read

TNT Africa Muscles Up With Exciting Channel Refresh For 2021

1 day ago
4 min read

The Role Of Technology In Unlocking Trade Value In East Africa

6 days ago
3 min read

South Africa’s Focalistic And DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho Through As Finalists For Highly Anticipated Award

6 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Amen Healthcare And Empowerment Foundation Invites The Press To A Roundtable On Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mass Drug Administration, And WHO 2030 NTD Roadmap

54 mins ago
3 min read

Bill And Melinda Gates Release 2021 Annual Letter: “The Year Global Health Went Local”

1 hour ago
2 min read

UNICEF Senegal And Mastercard Foundation To Partner On The Pandemic Response

3 hours ago
3 min read

Scoring Goals The Rwandan Way

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: