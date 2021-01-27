Amen Healthcare And Empowerment Foundation Invites The Press To A Roundtable On Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mass Drug Administration, And WHO 2030 NTD Roadmap

Media Advisory
On behalf of Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation, we would like to invite the media to a roundtable on AMEN’s projects in Nigeria focused on ending neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) through mass drugs administration, community engagement, and multi-sectoral involvement.
This media roundtable will hold on Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2pm (GMT+1)and also look at the World Health Organisation’s 2030 NTD roadmap and what it means for Nigeria in terms of alleviating the burden of NTDs by the WHO’s 2030 timeline.
Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation is an organization, partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria, Gombe State, and Osun State Government to intervene in several health programmes including prevention of Cancer, Blindness and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).
Speakers
- Chief Rita Aizehi Aimiuwu Oguntoyinbo, Founder and President of the Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation
- Toluhi Lanre Michael, Data Analyst, Data Manager at Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation
- Adebayo Abayomi , documentary photographer, mass administration of medicine (MAM) campaign photographer
Further Details
Day and time: Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2 pm (GMT+1)
Location: Zoom http://bit.ly/3qTkCuF
Media kit: please see through the link : https://bit.ly/2YdqgeM
Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of The END Fund.
More Articles
Bill And Melinda Gates Release 2021 Annual Letter: “The Year Global Health Went Local”
eLife Publishes AIMS Researcher’s Paper On HIV Treatment
Community Health Workers Must Be Better Supported In 2021, The Year Of The Healthcare Worker
Join The Conversation With The Industry’s Energy Leaders
The 7th Edition Of MMEC, Mozambique’s Longest Lasting Mines, Energy, Oil And Gas Event
CEO Town Hall: State Of The Industry
TNT Africa Muscles Up With Exciting Channel Refresh For 2021
The Role Of Technology In Unlocking Trade Value In East Africa
South Africa’s Focalistic And DBN Gogo & DJ Dinho Through As Finalists For Highly Anticipated Award