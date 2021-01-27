Amen Healthcare And Empowerment Foundation Invites The Press To A Roundtable On Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), Mass Drug Administration, And WHO 2030 NTD Roadmap

Media Advisory

On behalf of Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation, we would like to invite the media to a roundtable on AMEN’s projects in Nigeria focused on ending neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) through mass drugs administration, community engagement, and multi-sectoral involvement.

This media roundtable will hold on Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2pm (GMT+1)and also look at the World Health Organisation’s 2030 NTD roadmap and what it means for Nigeria in terms of alleviating the burden of NTDs by the WHO’s 2030 timeline.

Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation is an organization, partnering with the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria, Gombe State, and Osun State Government to intervene in several health programmes including prevention of Cancer, Blindness and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

Speakers

Chief Rita Aizehi Aimiuwu Oguntoyinbo, Founder and President of the Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation

Toluhi Lanre Michael, Data Analyst, Data Manager at Amen Healthcare and Empowerment Foundation

Adebayo Abayomi , documentary photographer, mass administration of medicine (MAM) campaign photographer

Further Details

Day and time: Thursday, 28th January 2020 at 2 pm (GMT+1)

Location: Zoom http://bit.ly/3qTkCuF

Media kit: please see through the link : https://bit.ly/2YdqgeM

