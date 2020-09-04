Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A startup in East Africa has created a digital service that appeals to thousands of small shopkeepers across the region, while finding innovative ways to lend to the traditionally risky sector. While most of Africa’s well-known ventures into e-commerce have been designed to appeal to the continent’s burgeoning middle class, Sokowatch is aiming to bring goods and services to the millions of informal shop owners across the East African region. Raising $14m in Series A funding in February, the fast-growing tech company delivers essential goods like oil, rice and soap to over 16,000 informal shops across Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda. Making the bulk of its money on the margins between the wholesale purchase of items and the sale of those goods to each individual business, the delivery service is free and functions through an app or SMS. Around 15% of Sokowatch’s order book is supported by credit, and although it began as a value-added service alongside its core business the startup is beginning to focus more of its attention on creating various financial products for its customers. In East Africa alone, the size of the essential goods market in the informal sector is around $180bn increasing to $600bn throughout the rest of Africa.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE

More Articles

1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

9 mins ago
1 min read

Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown

23 hours ago
1 min read

A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park

23 hours ago
1 min read

Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid

23 hours ago
1 min read

Wildlife Faces a New Threat in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park

23 hours ago
1 min read

Experts Perplexed by Coronavirus Trends in Africa

23 hours ago
1 min read

Insights into who Rusesabagina is and the Build up to His Arrest

24 hours ago
1 min read

Dozens of Aid Groups are Operating Illegally in Uganda

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

24 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

9 mins ago
4 min read

African Countries Engaging In Ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Initiative

12 hours ago
3 min read

How Eco-Friendly And Sustainable Construction Is Shaping Africa’s Future

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today