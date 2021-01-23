Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ Makes Biden-Harris Playlist as Inauguration Day Arrives

To commemorate the inauguration of the United States’ 46th president, the Biden-Harris team released a playlist of 46 songs meant to set the tone for the incoming administration. Representing a diverse slate of artists with messages of empowerment, Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ gets special recognition as the only work by an African artist. “Destiny” comes off Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated album African Giant which dropped in 2019. The Afrobeats star is one artist who’s certainly vocal on political issues. He released a single in October of last year denouncing the Nigerian government’s violent mishandling of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. According to The Insider, the Presidential Inaugural Committee selected tracks that are empowering and celebrate diversity.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
More Articles
UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village
Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland
Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System
Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem
Money Transfers Bailed Kenya Out of the Pandemic Storm
These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa
Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?
Driving Investment into Bond Markets in Mauritius and Morocco
Project to Bring Internet to Africa’s Rural Communities Flops