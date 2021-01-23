Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ Makes Biden-Harris Playlist as Inauguration Day Arrives

31 seconds ago 1 min read

To commemorate the inauguration of the United States’ 46th president, the Biden-Harris team released a playlist of 46 songs meant to set the tone for the incoming administration. Representing a diverse slate of artists with messages of empowerment, Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ gets special recognition as the only work by an African artist. “Destiny” comes off Burna Boy’s Grammy-nominated album African Giant which dropped in 2019. The Afrobeats star is one artist who’s certainly vocal on political issues. He released a single in October of last year denouncing the Nigerian government’s violent mishandling of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality. According to The Insider, the Presidential Inaugural Committee selected tracks that are empowering and celebrate diversity.    

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village

13 hours ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

13 hours ago
1 min read

Liberia: Storage Facility to Be Powered By Solar-Hybrid System

13 hours ago
2 min read

Key Trends and Metrics with Regards to the African Startup Ecosystem

13 hours ago
1 min read

Money Transfers Bailed Kenya Out of the Pandemic Storm

13 hours ago
1 min read

These Infrastructure Megaprojects are Reshaping Africa

13 hours ago
1 min read

Where Does the UK Stand with Africa Post Brexit?

13 hours ago
2 min read

Driving Investment into Bond Markets in Mauritius and Morocco

13 hours ago
1 min read

Project to Bring Internet to Africa’s Rural Communities Flops

13 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burna Boy’s ‘Destiny’ Makes Biden-Harris Playlist as Inauguration Day Arrives

32 seconds ago
4 min read

Sustainable Energy Evolution Accelerates And Opens Possibilities For SA Businesses In 2021

12 hours ago
1 min read

UK Firm Fined for Polluting a Zambian Village

13 hours ago
1 min read

Business Accelerator for Women in Somaliland

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: