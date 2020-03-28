Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

In a small town in the DRC, survivors of domestic violence have new reason to feel empowered. In addition to the therapy and care supplied by an organization called the City of Joy, fashion is proving to be a path to renewed self-confidence. In collaboration with Vlisco and five international designers, fifteen women have created a new collection that is designed to inspire.
SOURCE: FORBES AFRICA
