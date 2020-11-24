Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

The building of Embassy of the Republic of the Sudan is seen in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

34 seconds ago 1 min read

Citizens of 15 African countries will have to post bonds of up to $15,000 to visit the US, according to a new temporary travel rule which comes into effect on 24 December. The six-month pilot programme – which targets those on both visitor and business visas – will act as a deterrent to those who overstay their visas, the US state department said. The visa bond rule targets countries whose nationals had an “overstay rate” of 10% or higher in 2019 and will now be required to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000. While those nations had higher rates of overstays, they sent relatively few travellers to the US, Reuters news agency reports. The African countries affected are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi. President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of the Republican president’s immigration policies, but untangling hundreds of changes could take months or years

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

2 mins ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

4 mins ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

7 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

10 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

12 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago
1 min read

House Hunting in Africa Made Easier

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

37 seconds ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

2 mins ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

4 mins ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: