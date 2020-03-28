Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Egypt Sanitizes Many of its Archaeological Sites and Museums

10 hours ago 1 min read

In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, Egyptian workers started to disinfect the area around the Giza Pyramids. The areas they disinfected included walkways and areas closes to the pyramid. They left the pyramid untouched. Ashraf Mohie El-Din, director-general of the pyramids area says, “We started the first phase of disinfection, and there are other phases. We are in the process of disinfecting all tourist sites, though the artefacts themselves require specific materials and (cleaning) must be carried out by a specialised team of excavators.

SOURCE: IOL

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

9 hours ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

9 hours ago
1 min read

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

9 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

9 hours ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

9 hours ago
1 min read

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

9 hours ago
1 min read

Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today