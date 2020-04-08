Events Industry Retools To Build Hospitals In Africa

The venture applies HOTT3D’s design, construction and project management expertise to building medical facilities within days

A Cape Town-based exhibition builder, together with an event organizer, offer to work with governments and private sectors across Africa to rapidly build hospital infrastructures and shelters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Afrika Umoja, an initiative initiated by Cape Town temporary architecture specialists, HOTT3D with pan-African energy event organizer Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com), is tackling the COVID-19 threat in its home city and across Africa. Afrika Umoja will aim to build temporary hospitals, clinics and homeless shelters to combat the coronavirus, in partnership with government, the private sector and local entrepreneurs.



The venture applies HOTT3D’s design, construction and project management expertise to building medical facilities within days, in potentially any location across Africa. AOP is supporting Afrika Umoja through marketing, communications and outreach to its network of partners.



“The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic impact on companies in the events industry globally, but these highly skilled people and organizations can be redeployed. “Instead of designing and building complex exhibition and conference infrastructure, we are now able to very quickly design and build temporary emergency medical infrastructure” says Liam Beattie, Managing Director of HOTT3D.



Afrika Umoja is in discussions with provincial authorities and is ready to build at short notice in South Africa and internationally.



“It’s exciting to be able to work with HOTT3D, as we have done for exhibitions & conferences in Angola, Equatorial Guinea, South Sudan and South Africa for years, on providing national and provincial governments with solutions for the challenge of building high quality medical facilities and accommodation, wherever they are on the continent,” notes James Chester, Acting CEO of AOP.



Afrika Umoja invites provincial and national governments and firms interested in building or funding temporary medical buildings and shelters to contact the team via Twitter via @AfricaOilPower or email. The organization is also keen to welcome more vendors and suppliers to join the project, whether they are based in Cape Town or further afield



Contact Katie Brock at k.brock@africaoilandpower.com if your organization is interested in working with Afrika Umoja to build medical or accommodation facilities fast in your community, or if your organization is interested in providing funding.



Contact Liam Beattie at liam@hott.co.za if you are interested in working with Hott3D and the other vendors and suppliers as part of the Afrika Umoja project.

