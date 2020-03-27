Fri. Mar 27th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Exploring Africa from the Comfort of Your Home

5 mins ago 1 min read

With many travellers going into self-isolation due to the covid-19, chilling at home with popcorn means you won’t miss out on an international experience. Thanks to the world of virtual reality, you too can travel the world without leaving home. Robben Island has been on the bucket list of many travellers visiting Cape Town for decades. People were exiled, isolated and banished there for nearly 400 years. Nelson Mandela was also imprisoned there. While you can’t travel there due to the covid-19 outbreak currently, you can wander through this historical gem during a virtual tour.

SOURCE: IOL

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

6 mins ago
1 min read

New and Sustainable Agriculture Methods for Lake Victoria

8 mins ago
1 min read

Search for Malian Opposition Leader

10 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Exploring Africa from the Comfort of Your Home

5 mins ago
1 min read

Creating Larger Value and Impact in Africa’s Recycled Plastic Economy

6 mins ago
1 min read

New and Sustainable Agriculture Methods for Lake Victoria

8 mins ago
1 min read

Search for Malian Opposition Leader

10 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today