Fireboy DML Joins Ebro Darden On Apple Music To Discuss His Acclaimed Sophomore Album Apollo

Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About His New Album APOLLO…

“APOLLO opens a more diverse view to my sound. That this guy has range, that this guy is here for a long time. He’s not just a one-hit wonder, he’s an actual musician that writes and takes his time”



Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About The Song “Remember Me”…

“It’s a song that defines my legacy. I’m obsessed with my legacy as an artist. I want people to remember me for the good music I’ve made. I want people to remember me for the things I’ve done…making people happy with the music”



Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About Working with Wande Coal…

“My fans know how much I worship that man. He’s like my dad when it comes to music, I’ve been listening to him since way back. It was beautiful having him in the studio that evening. I was just watching him do his thing and was like, ‘wow, this is beautiful’. That moment was surreal to me”

