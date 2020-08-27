Thu. Aug 27th, 2020

Fireboy DML Joins Ebro Darden On Apple Music To Discuss His Acclaimed Sophomore Album Apollo

Fireboy DML
Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About His New Album APOLLO…
“APOLLO opens a more diverse view to my sound. That this guy has range, that this guy is here for a long time. He’s not just a one-hit wonder, he’s an actual musician that writes and takes his time”

Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About The Song “Remember Me”…
“It’s a song that defines my legacy. I’m obsessed with my legacy as an artist. I want people to remember me for the good music I’ve made. I want people to remember me for the things I’ve done…making people happy with the music”

Fireboy DML Tells Apple Music About Working with Wande Coal… 
“My fans know how much I worship that man. He’s like my dad when it comes to music, I’ve been listening to him since way back. It was beautiful having him in the studio that evening. I was just watching him do his thing and was like, ‘wow, this is beautiful’. That moment was surreal to me”

Video embed and key quotes below — feel free to use and credit Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

