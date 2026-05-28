Just 15 minutes from Victoria Falls International Airport, a new seasonal tented camp is offering something increasingly rare in African luxury travel: complete privacy in an active elephant corridor.

Operating during the March to September 2026 season, the new Victoria Falls Tented Camp by Chiefs Tented Camps has been designed specifically for the international incentive and group travel market, combining exclusive-use accommodation with direct access to the bush on Zimbabwe’s private Jafuta Reserve.

Developed in partnership with long-established Victoria Falls operator Shearwater, the camp responds to a long-standing gap in the market for dedicated group travel. During peak season at the Falls, boutique properties are typically booked years in advance by leisure and tour operators, leaving limited capacity for larger groups. Victoria Falls Tented Camp introduces a fully private-use offering tailored specifically to high-end incentive travel, group organisers, and DMC partners.

Set within the private Jafuta Reserve, the camp lies within an important wildlife corridor long used by the region’s Jafuta elephant population as they have moved through these landscapes for generations between protected wilderness areas surrounding Victoria Falls. Elephants and other wildlife continue to pass through the reserve regularly, offering guests a more immersive bush experience than is typically possible so close to the Falls. The setting also highlights the importance of preserving connected conservation landscapes across the region.

Accommodation takes the form of luxury en-suite canvas tents designed with a low-impact footprint and a strong sense of place. The initial setup includes 40 tents accommodating up to 80 guests sharing, with infrastructure scalable for larger bespoke groups of more than 100 guests.

Rather than focusing on traditional luxury alone, the camp’s identity is strongly rooted in elephant conservation, education, and community engagement within the immediate surrounding area. Located on the Jafuta Reserve, the experience is designed around an active conservation landscape, with opportunities for guests to take part in educational, interactive elephant-focused experiences linked to ongoing conservation work in the region.

Days unfold through guided nature experiences, river-edge sundowners off the main tourist circuit, wildlife encounters, photography, and tailored cultural programming with local artists and storytellers. Evenings are centred around private fires, open-air dining, and a quieter rhythm shaped by the surrounding wilderness.

Chiefs Tented Camps has also prioritised local collaboration throughout the camp’s development, sourcing décor and design elements from Zimbabwean artisans and manufacturers wherever possible.

“Victoria Falls has long been a leading incentive destination, but over time the availability of dedicated group inventory has diminished as the market shifted toward smaller boutique properties,” says Allan Johnston of Chiefs Tented Camps. “What we’ve created at Jafuta is a private canvas camp where groups can come together in one place, in the bush, without compromise, close to the Falls, but completely immersed in nature.”

Through exclusive arrangements with ZimParks, guests can also access lesser-travelled routes into nearby national parks, including Chamabonda and Zambezi National Park, avoiding many of the region’s higher-density tourist access points.

Designed with a light environmental footprint in mind, the camp operates off-grid, with plans to gradually incorporate solar power over time. Waste and recycling are managed through certified local partners in Victoria Falls, supporting responsible operations within the sensitive Jafuta ecosystem.

Bookings for the 2026 season are now open to corporate groups, incentive planners, travel trade, and DMC partners.

For more information, visit victoriafallstentedcamp.com or contact the reservations team at info@victoriafallstentedcamp.com / +27 (0)82 892 6548.