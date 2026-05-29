Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa 2026

Hotels across the world are investing billions in digital infrastructure, and African operators are leading the way. African hotel chains lead global artificial intelligence (AI) adoption at 57% integration, far surpassing the 35% worldwide average (Source: Hotel.Report). Tech experimentation is over. Forward-thinking operators are now prioritizing procurement that delivers immediate return on investment.

That shift is showing up in how hotels are buying. Smart energy management systems can significantly reduce energy consumption and HVAC waste – especially important given energy accounts for around 25% of operational costs (Source: Hospitality Asset Management Company South African Hoteliers Report). Advanced property management systems prevent overbooking and reduce administrative inefficiencies. Other key procurement areas include foodservice operations, integrated guest-experience systems and operational automation.

Why tech is essential

In a sector squeezed by inflation and talent gaps – where 77% of South African hoteliers cite human capital as a top barrier to sustainability – technology is no longer a luxury, but a critical tool for operational resilience.

Smart energy systems reduce utility bills by 10–15% through good housekeeping and AI optimization while maintaining 95% guest comfort (Source: Carbon Trust Hospitality Sector Guide). Seamless property management system integrations streamline check-ins and revenue management. Guest systems personalize experiences without added staff. Automation tools handle everything from housekeeping scheduling to predictive maintenance.

In parallel, investment in kitchen and foodservice systems helps operators manage input costs, improve throughput and maintain quality with leaner teams.

The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa’s dedicated hospitality technology and security sector spotlights these solutions. It shows how suppliers are bridging the gap between high-level strategy and bottom-line execution.

A meeting place for procurement

The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa takes place 10–12 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The event connects Africa’s hospitality leaders with suppliers tackling cost pressures, staffing shortages and sustainability mandates. Co-located with the Africa Food Show, it reflects the close link between hospitality and foodservice procurement, bringing together buyers sourcing ingredients, kitchen systems, operational tools and technology under one roof.

The expo’s dedicated hospitality technology and security sector features Hoteltronix, InteltageRFID, Omnitec Systems Sl, TK Technologies / Digicomm and Zennio. These exhibitors will showcase solutions focused on automation, radio-frequency identification (RFID) guest tracking, integrated security, digital communications and smart building controls – directly addressing procurement needs for efficiency and safety.

Leadership Workshops at the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa empower decision-makers with strategic foresight. Sessions unpack forward-looking themes such as AI’s role in balancing sustainability goals with profitability, elevating guest experience and operational excellence and designing for experience and efficiency. Meanwhile, exhibiting suppliers – from automation specialists to energy-efficient tech providers – translate these themes into procurement-ready options.

Real-world impact underscores the urgency. Brett Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer of Motsamayi Tourism, said: “At properties like ours, tech adoption has shifted from ‘nice-to-have’ to ‘must-invest’. The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa showcases suppliers who turn efficiency goals into reality, whether it’s automating back-of-house operations or securing guest data amid rising cyber threats.”

The Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa connects over 5,000 professionals from across Africa’s hospitality industry. Its hospitality technology sessions and Leadership Workshops position it as Africa’s meeting place for hospitality procurement and operational insight.

Registration is open for industry professionals looking to source new products, explore partnerships and gain insight into Africa’s hotels and hospitality industry. For more information, visit www.thehotelshowafrica.com .