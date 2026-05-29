Africa’s Premier PR and Communications Mentorship Initiative for African Female Tech Founders

Returns with New Strategic and Exciting ecosystem partnerships to Expand Support for Finalists



Allison Worldwide, the global integrated marketing and communications agency operating across 50 markets in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, today announced the return of the the Future is Female Mentorship Program, the first and only PR and communications initiative dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders.

Since its launch on Africa Day in 2020, the program has attracted applications from 37 countries across the continent — a 253% increase from its inaugural year — and has been recognized in top-tier global and Africa-focused publications including Forbes, TechCabal, Business Insider, Disrupt Africa PC Tech Magazine and more.

Now entering its sixth edition, the program builds on that legacy and continues its mission of equipping African female founders with the communications tools, visibility and storytelling capabilities needed to grow and scale impactful technology businesses. This edition will also provide expanded resources, a wider network, and new and exciting partners who will bring additional support directly to this year’s selected finalists.

“The relaunch of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program marks an exciting new chapter for the incredible community of African female founders we have built over the years,” said Claudine Moore Managing Director, Africa, Allison Worldwide and Founder of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program. “The program has always been about more than mentorship — it is about creating an ecosystem where female founders can truly thrive. As we return in 2026 with expanded partnerships, broader industry expertise and new collaborators, we are excited to provide even greater support, opportunities and impact for finalists across Africa and beyond.”

WHAT THE 2026 PROGRAM WILL OFFER

Mirroring the structure of previous editions, the 2026 edition of the program will feature an expanded ecosystem of partners spanning technology, media, venture capital, business development and innovation sectors. These collaborations will provide finalists with greater access to mentorship, training, networking opportunities, strategic advisory support and industry insights tailored to the realities of building and scaling African startups.

The virtual mentorship program will continue to deliver specialized masterclasses and tailored sessions focused on communications and business growth for early-stage founders. Selected participants will receive guidance on:

Building effective communications and visibility strategies

Founder storytelling and brand positioning

Media relations and thought leadership

Digital marketing and audience engagement

Personal branding for founders and executives

Stakeholder communications and investor visibility

Business growth communications for startups

Special consideration will be given to startups focused on health, education, finance, agriculture, and sustainability, as well as those that provide solutions addressing the needs of African women and girls. The programme is complimentary, ensuring no financial barrier stands between any female founder and the tools she needs to build a world-class tech business.

NEW PARTNERS — COMING SOON

The sixth edition of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program will introduce new and exciting partners across diverse sectors, significantly expanding the resources, networks, and expertise available to mentees and selected finalists. Partner details will be announced in the coming weeks. Organisations interested in partnering with the programme are encouraged to reach out directly.

Previous partners and collaborators of the program have included Africa-focused tech publication, TechCabal, Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program, Salesforce Ventures Impact Fund, Africa Communications Week and F6S, the world’s largest startup database.

HOW TO APPLY

Applications for the sixth edition of The Future Is Female Mentorship Program will open soon. All African women building great tech startups in Africa or for Africa — whether on the continent or in the diaspora — are encouraged to apply.

Visit www.thefutureisfemalementorshipprogram.com for news, updates, and application details.

Also follow #CMMTheFutureIsFemale, @CMooreMedia across social media platforms.

Press Contact

David Idagu

Africa Regional Consultant, Allison

David.idagu@allisonworldwide.com

About The Future Is Female Mentorship ProgramFounded by @ClaudineMoore and launched in 2020 by C Moore Media The Future is Female Mentorship Program is the first PR and communications mentorship program dedicated exclusively to African female tech founders. As one of the longest running female mentorship programs in Africa, this initiative has grown tremendously, with applications from 12 African countries in 2020 to 37 countries last year, a 253% increase. The Program is complimentary to ensure no entry barriers for any female founder who wants to apply. The Program continues to gain pan-African and global recognition and has been featured in Forbes, TechCabal, Business Insider, Disrupt AfricaPC Tech and many more tech and business publications. In July 2022, Allison acquired C. Moore Media International Public Relations expanding its presence in Africa and named Claudine Moore the Managing Director of Africa, with Allison continuing support of the program.