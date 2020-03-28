Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

9 hours ago 1 min read

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Nigerien architect, Mariam Kamara, but she wouldn’t have had it any other way.  Thanks to the Rolex Mentor and Protege Arts Initiative, she was paired with starchitect David Adjaye to focus on a passion project, a Niamey-based arts center.  As daunting as it may have been to impress her mentor, her greatest trepidation came from winning the approval of the young students who would ultimately use the center.

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

9 hours ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

9 hours ago
1 min read

Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

9 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How Mali’s Golden Age of Photography has Evolved

9 hours ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Triennale, a Bold Experiment

9 hours ago
1 min read

How Architect Mariam Kamara is Masterminding a Sustainable Future for Niger

9 hours ago
1 min read

Clothes Encounters in the Congo: How Fashion Can Be Used as a Tool for Social Change

9 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today