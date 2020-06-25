Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

ICC Chief Prosecutor Hopes for Justice in Sudan

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor hopes the trial of an alleged Sudanese war criminal Ali Kushayb which began this month will help break the cycle of violence’ in Sudan. In a one-on-one interview with VOA, chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says the proceedings are a signal to war criminals that they cannot escape justice.

SOURCE: VOA

More Articles

1 min read

Ethiopian Diaspora in the US Create Safety Net for Families Affected by Lockdown

12 mins ago
1 min read

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

20 mins ago
1 min read

Mo Ibrahim Challenges the IMF to Use Reserves to Help Africa

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ethiopian Diaspora in the US Create Safety Net for Families Affected by Lockdown

12 mins ago
4 min read

Africa’s Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Intact as Economies Display Their Resilience

14 mins ago
1 min read

ICC Chief Prosecutor Hopes for Justice in Sudan

15 mins ago
1 min read

Restoring Synergy to Farms in Africa

20 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today