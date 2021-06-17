Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Impala Rustenburg Launches Mobile Career Expo In Youth Month

2 mins ago 2 min read

Impala Rustenburg has developed and launched an innovative mobile Career Expo, an inspirational and aspirational showcase that will introduce more than 5 700 local high school learners to the wide range of career opportunities in the mining industry.  The expo launch was timed to coincide with Youth Month, which this year is themed around “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society”. 

The mobile Career Expo is visiting 12 high schools in the mining community –  all of which are supported by Impala Rustenburg – from 28 May to 17 August, with breaks in the schedule to accommodate the school’s exam and holiday timetables. The Career Expo will reach learners in Grade 9 (providing subject choice guidance for Grade 10), and in grades 11 and 12 to assist in career planning. 

Mark Munroe, Impala Rustenburg’s CE, said: “Impala Rustenburg believes in building and growing our future, and investing in our youth is key. With this in mind, we recognised the  need to highlight the broad scope of career opportunities in South Africa’s mining industry for our high school learners. The mobile nature of the expo enables us to reach a greater number of students than previously possible, while also adhering to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.”

In a letter to Impala Rustenburg, the district Department of Education confirmed its support for Impala Rustenburg’s Career Expo.

The Career Expo is hosted by South African comedian, Jay Boogie, and keeps the learners engaged and interested, while highlighting several of Impala Rustenburg’s initiatives aimed at empowering the youth, including:

  • On-the-job training, which is provided for some entry-level jobs
  • Graduate internships, available across a wide range of disciplines. Minimum requirements considered for a graduate internship, include a matric certificate or a higher qualification
  • Learnerships for specific job categories
  • Cadet programs, which develop critical mining skills  
  • Bursary programs to fund university education for matriculants  

The Career Expo will educate the students about their options and equip them with information about what they can look forward to if they choose a career in the mining industry – either with Impala Rustenburg or another mining company. 

+ posts

Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.  

Tags:

More Articles

3 min read

Vocational Training Needed Across The Whole Water Industry

17 mins ago
4 min read

Western Cape Non-Profit Company, Outside The Bowl Africa, Targets World Record For Most Potjiekos Pots Cooked By One Person

39 mins ago
3 min read

HUAWEI Launches 2021 HMS App Innovation Contest, Apps UP!

2 days ago
2 min read

DP World Maputo Launches First Dedicated Logistics Rail Service Between Maputo And Harare

2 days ago
2 min read

N40 Million Deliveries In Pilot Phase Of DeliverASAP.NG

2 days ago
3 min read

West Africa Positioned As Major Cashew Nut Exporter Through U.S. Government Investments

2 days ago
3 min read

Pete Townshend’s Music Amplifies African World Blood Donor Day Celebrations

3 days ago
3 min read

Oilserv Leverages SAP S/4HANA To Empower Data-Driven Decision-Making

3 days ago
2 min read

Launch Of The African Sanitation Policy Guidelines – African Ministers’ Council On Water

3 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here