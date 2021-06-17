Impala Rustenburg Launches Mobile Career Expo In Youth Month

Impala Rustenburg has developed and launched an innovative mobile Career Expo, an inspirational and aspirational showcase that will introduce more than 5 700 local high school learners to the wide range of career opportunities in the mining industry. The expo launch was timed to coincide with Youth Month, which this year is themed around “The Year of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke: Growing youth employment for an inclusive and transformed society”.

The mobile Career Expo is visiting 12 high schools in the mining community – all of which are supported by Impala Rustenburg – from 28 May to 17 August, with breaks in the schedule to accommodate the school’s exam and holiday timetables. The Career Expo will reach learners in Grade 9 (providing subject choice guidance for Grade 10), and in grades 11 and 12 to assist in career planning.

Mark Munroe, Impala Rustenburg’s CE, said: “Impala Rustenburg believes in building and growing our future, and investing in our youth is key. With this in mind, we recognised the need to highlight the broad scope of career opportunities in South Africa’s mining industry for our high school learners. The mobile nature of the expo enables us to reach a greater number of students than previously possible, while also adhering to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.”

In a letter to Impala Rustenburg, the district Department of Education confirmed its support for Impala Rustenburg’s Career Expo.

The Career Expo is hosted by South African comedian, Jay Boogie, and keeps the learners engaged and interested, while highlighting several of Impala Rustenburg’s initiatives aimed at empowering the youth, including:

On-the-job training, which is provided for some entry-level jobs

Graduate internships, available across a wide range of disciplines. Minimum requirements considered for a graduate internship, include a matric certificate or a higher qualification

Learnerships for specific job categories

Cadet programs, which develop critical mining skills

Bursary programs to fund university education for matriculants

The Career Expo will educate the students about their options and equip them with information about what they can look forward to if they choose a career in the mining industry – either with Impala Rustenburg or another mining company.