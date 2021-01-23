‘Lakutshon Ilanga’: A Tribute to Africa, Mothers and Everyday Heroes

A new South African film, ‘Lakutshon Ilanga’ speaks to the bravery demonstrated by those under apartheid by recounting a single, momentous day in the life of a nurse in Soweto in 1985. “Miriam Makeba’s song Lakutshon’ Ilanga is a tribute to the people who remain disappeared, whose families to this day don’t know what happened to them,” says writer and director Phumi Morare on the inspiration for her new short film. “Lakutshon’ Ilanga was written in the script from the beginning and it was something that was really meaningful to me. The themes of the song of a disappeared loved one [who] you go searching for I thought resonated with the story,” she explains.

SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK

