Launch Of Inclusive Electoral Reform Initiative In Eswatini

Democracy Works Foundation and Freedom House Southern Africa in partnership with the Eswatini Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), are to launch an electoral reform initiative in Eswatini at a multi-stakeholder meeting today. At the meeting, the partners will update electoral stakeholders on the intentions of the electoral reforms programme as well as discuss stakeholder roles and strategic interventions in enhancing the roll- out of the programme.

The goal of the electoral reforms initiative is to improve the legal framework for elections, strengthen the capacity of the EBC in the management of elections and increase the political participation of women, youth and People Living with Disabilities ahead of the next national elections in 2023

The meeting forms part of the ‘Inclusive Policy Development and Dialogue Programme’ (IPDDP) in Eswatini. The IPDDP has two related pillars: energy & water, and electoral reform.

The objectives of the upcoming stakeholders’ consultative meeting are:

To have a shared understanding of the proposed electoral reforms programme and its strategic interventions.

To update electoral stakeholders on progress made in engaging other key stakeholders in the electoral reforms pillar.

To inform strategic partners in electoral reforms on the on-going study evaluating the 2018 national elections in Eswatini and act as an official programme launch.

To identify the roles and strategic interventions of the various stakeholders in enhancing the roll- out of the programme.

The meeting will draw participants from the EBC, the Human Rights Commission, the US Embassy in Eswatini, Civil Society Organisations, the Coordinating Assembly of Non-Governmental Organizations, DWF and relevant government ministries that play a strategic role in elections.

The IPDDP will evaluate the 2018 elections and electoral processes and use the information to develop a national action plan to improve election administration and public participation in electoral processes.

For further information please contact Nabeelah Khan on 010 023 0835 or nabeelah@democracyworksfoundation.org

About DWF

DWF is a southern African non-profit company focused on democracy development in the region. With headquarters in South Africa, DWF works through its country offices to provide tools to develop resilient democracies.

About Freedom House

Freedom House is founded on the core conviction that freedom flourishes in democratic nations where governments are accountable to their people.