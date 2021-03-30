Meet the Top 6 African Female Entrepreneurs And Their Businesses

There’s a widespread belief that African countries are not a favorable environment for female entrepreneurs. Still, Thabiso decided to do just that. She founded Blackbird Books in 2015 that focuses on publishing stories written by black authors. Malhape is bringing a necessary change into the South African book publishing industry. Thabiso is looking to expand her book publishing business to other African countries and keep supporting black authors.

Lorna Rutto

Thanks to Lorna, Kenya might improve its recycling strategies. She founded EcoPost, a social enterprise that collects and recycles plastic waste. Her business received a Cartier Women’s Initiative Award in 2011 and the International Energy Globe Award in 2012. So far, EcoPost has removed over 1 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment.

Nkemdilim Begho

Nkemdilim Begho takes credit for building one of Nigeria’s top IT services companies. She is living proof that female entrepreneurs in the IT sector can succeed. She studied bioinformatics in Germany, and upon her return to Nigeria, she took over her father’s business. Nkemdilim is the founder and managing director of Future Software Resources that provides IT solutions.

Salma Okonkwo

Salma is one of the rare females in the energy industry. She is the founder of Blue Power Energy. It’s an alternative energy conglomerate and one of the biggest solar farms in Ghana. She focuses on long-term energy solutions, and her goal is to provide every village in Ghana with enough energy. Salma is also a managing director of UBI Petroleum, founder, and chairwoman of Puma Energy Ghana. She runs the Mother’s Heart Foundation that provides clothing, food, education, and healthcare to its beneficiaries.

Nneile Nkholise

Nneile founded iMed Tech Group while studying mechanical engineering at the Central University of Technology. iMed provides innovative medical solutions to the healthcare sector across Africa. She is a member of an elite group of entrepreneurs who are uncovering the potential of African entrepreneurs. Nneile won numerous awards, and her achievements took her to the top of Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 Technology list for 2018. She’s also funding a South African organization that develops STEM skills in young girls.

Summary

Female entrepreneurs in Africa can be found in almost all industries. While fashion and jewelry can be considered simpler business endeavors than IT solutions, one thing is certain—these women worked hard to build their businesses. Many had completely different educational backgrounds but wanted to change the African business world and show the true power of female entrepreneurship.

Like this: Like Loading...