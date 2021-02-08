Multichoice Launches Ugandan Channel Pearl Magic Prime As Part Of Africa-Wide Local Content Strategy

MultiChoice further expands its hyperlocal content offering with the addition of Pearl Magic Prime to its Ugandan stable

MultiChoice Group (MCG), Africa’s leading video entertainment company, continues to showcase the best of African storytelling and drive the growth of hyperlocal content across the continent. MCG’s Uganda customers will have access to additional premium local content with the launch of Pearl Magic Prime, a channel which tells stories by Ugandans for Ugandans.

The launch of Pearl Magic Prime is the first step in MCG’s rollout of its African local channel and content slate for 2021. Two additional local channels are set to launch later this year, as well as many more local productions over the coming months.

Hassan Saleh, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Uganda, describes the launch of Pearl Magic Prime as well as the investment that has been made in the growth and accessibility of local content: “Pearl Magic Prime is set to live up to its tagline of delivering more value to the customer like never before. Africa has shown us that it has a huge appetite for African stories, produced in Africa. That is why our strategy of developing local content with local interest has proven so successful. We are proud of the role we are playing in the entertainment sector in Uganda and look forward to connecting further with our audiences.”

Africa has shown its potential, time and time again. MCG, which has access to 20.1m households in 50 countries across the continent (based on its lastest published financial results), continues to believe that Africa exceeds the potential of any other region in the world.

By creating, broadcasting, and streaming its own compelling local and international content, and also making third-party streaming services available on its platforms, MCG is becoming a one-stop shop for lovers of African content. The Group aims to deliver quality content anywhere, anytime and on any device through a comprehensive video entertainment offering.

Content is at the core of MultiChoice and local content remains a strategic differentiator for the group as they currently house a library with close to 59 000 hours of local content and features content in 17 languages.

Since the inception of Pearl Magic two years ago, the channel has fast become the leading local entertainment brand in Uganda, and the launch of Pearl Magic Prime is set to further amplify the viewing experience. Pearl Magic Prime will at launch feature a drama entitled Prestige, a dramedy entitled Mama and Me, Sanyu – a telenovela, as well as Story Yange, an epic docu-series that explores the humble beginnings, meteoric rises, devastating falls and crippling vices of the most popular social influencers in Uganda.

In anticipation of the amplified offer, Channel Director Timothy Okwaro says, “Our mandate as a channel is to provide our viewers with thought-provoking and entertaining content which captures Ugandan cultural nuances. We cannot wait for audiences to experience this new addition to our stable. MCG has evolved as the largest local content creator on the continent by investing in local stories that resonate with our audiences. We will continue to work with established and upcoming local producers to deliver world-class content whilst fulfilling our commitment in developing the entertainment industry and economy of the region.” The channel is exclusively available on DStv Channel 148 and is truly Ugandan – Like Never Before!

