Ndolé: Cameroonian National Dish

Original article published at TasteAtlas.
Ndolé is one of the two national dishes of Cameroon, traditionally made with boiled bitterleaf, peanuts, and melon seeds. Seasoned with spices and hot oil, ndolé can be cooked with either fish or meat. This flavorful stew is usually served with bobolo – fermented cassava shaped into a loaf.
It is a rich, highly caloric dish that is always present at parties and festivities. Ndolé can also be accompanied by fufu corn, yams, rice, or fried plantains as side dishes.
