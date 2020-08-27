Nigerian Startups Get Covid Lifeline

A new financial relief facility has been launched for Nigerian startups affected by the COVID-19 crisis, which will disburse grants to ensure qualifying post-MVP stage high-growth companies remain viable and resilient. Launched by Ventures Platform and Acumen, with support from LoftyInc, the Nigeria Impact Startup Relief Facility (NISRF) will provide grants of between US$5,000 and US$20,000 to support applicants whose businesses are either being adversely affected or modified in response to COVID-19 for a period of six months. The facility will support impact-oriented startups that are at the post-MVP stage, are high-growth, and can demonstrate the scale of impact, amongst other criteria. The collaborating investors are inviting other investors, ecosystem players, development partners, and government institutions to also join the NISRF.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Articles
Tributes Pour in for Reknowned Namibian Scientist
Righting Egypt’s Old Wrongs
Burundi Wants Former Colonisers to Pay $43bn in Reparations for Colonial Rule
A Rally to Free Zimbabwean Journalist
Unanimous Vote to Keep AfDB President at the Helm
Nigeria to Resume International Flights Into and Out of the Country
Chinese Phones with Malware Sold to Unsuspecting Africans
Cape Verde Announces its Ambassadors to the Olympics
Pandemic Forces Villagers Who Conserved to Poach